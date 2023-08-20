PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a pair of unrelated incidents around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

At 4:42 p.m., firefighters responded to a house fire at 2311 W. Millman. The first crews on the scene saw a working fire and smoke coming from the back of a one-story house, which led them to begin an aggressive fire attack.

After containing the fire to its original area, a search of the home was conducted to ensure no people were in the building.

A fire investigator and the department’s Ignitable Liquid Detection Canine, Molly, were called to the scene to find the origin of the fire. Molly was able to locate ignitable liquid at the scene, therefore, the investigator deemed the fire to be intentional.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

At 4:49 p.m., the fire department was sent to the 1400 block of West Howett after a report of a rollover accident with entrapment.

As crews arrived at the scene, they found a two-vehicle accident with one vehicle on its top with one of the occupants ejected and pinned under the vehicle.

The crews on the scene provided medical care for both of the occupants of the vehicle while the Rescue 1 crew worked on extracting the occupant that was pinned under the vehicle.

The fire department said the extraction was extensive, but they were able to get the occupant out and sent to the hospital along with the other occupant.

The conditions of both occupants are unknown at this time.