PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Friday fire on Ravine Avenue in Peoria was determined to be arson, according to a Peoria Fire news release.

Around 3 p.m., firefighters arrived at a house fire where light smoke was coming from the attic space.

Hose lines were advanced quickly into the home where fire was found on the staircase. It was extinguished quickly.

Fire damage was confined to the stairwell but smoke damage is prevalent throughout the home.

A Fire Investigator determined the cause to be arson. No residents were in the home at the time of the fire but three have been displaced.

No injuries have been reported and damages are estimated to be $10,000.