Peoria fire truck flips over in crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A fire truck flipped over in Peoria early this morning.

A Desk Seargant with Peoria Police Deparment confirmed the incident. It happened at the intersection of Allen and Whilhelm in Peoria just before 1:15 this morning.

No firefighters were injured in the incident.

Update: Around 1:05 a.m. Friday, engine 20 from the Peoria Fire Department was involved in a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Wilhelm and Allen Road.

The crew was headed eastbound on Wilhelm when the engine was struck on the rear passenger side by a truck headed southbound on Allen Road.

The crash caused the fire engine to spin 180 degrees and roll onto its side. The truck also sustained major damage on the front.

All three crew members of engine 20 and the occupant of the truck was transported to a local hospital with non- life threatening injuries.

The firefighters have been released from the hospital. The condition of the driver of the truck is unknown.

Illinois State Police say the driver of the truck, 36-year-old Cory McKown, was cited for DUI, disobeyed traffic control signal, failure to wear a seat belt, illegal transportation of alcohol and electronic communication devices – prohibited while driving.

