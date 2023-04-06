PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Smoke coming from the Schlarman House led Peoria Fire Department to investigate Wednesday night.

According to a Peoria fire press release, a working fire in a second-floor apartment was quickly extinguished, keeping it contained to the room of origin.

Other fire companies aided with searching apartments, evacuating residents and ventilating smoke.

No injuries were reported. Schlarman House management and the American Red Cross relocated four residents whose apartment was affected by water damage within the structure.

Damages to structure are at an estimated $200,000.

The fire is currently under investigation.