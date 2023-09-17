PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a car accident at 1108 W. Loucks Avenue at approximately 3:12 a.m. Sunday, which required extraction.

The first crews on the scene reported one occupant was trapped inside the vehicle and requested a rescue box for additional companies.

Battalion Chief Ryan Calhoun said the occupant was the driver of a vehicle that had struck a parked truck. That being said, there was extensive damage to the front passenger side of the occupant’s vehicle, which resulted in entrapment.

Crews worked using the ‘Jaws of Life‘ tool to remove the occupant’s door and were successful.

The driver suffered possible serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.