PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department is warning Peoria residents to do their part to prevent the spread of fires in current drought conditions Friday.

According to a Peoria fire news release, the fire department is strongly recommending everybody avoid recreational fires while drought conditions continue.

The drought conditions make grass and other vegetation very flammable and can cause fires to spread quickly.

The Fire Department is also reminding residents of Peoria’s fireworks police ahead of the 4th of July. Fireworks are illegal in Peoria and can cause disastrous fires. Any spark-emitting fireworks, except for handheld sparklers, are not allowed in Peoria.

Items allowed in Peoria include:

Party poppers

Snappers

Toy caps

Snake/glow worms

Smoke generating devices

Handheld sparklers.

The Peoria Fire Department’s Open Burn Policy is available here. Anyone with questions can reach out to the Peoria Fire Department at (309) 494-8700.