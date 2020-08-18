Peoria firefighter experiences axe injury during fire call

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria firefighter experienced an injury during a fire call Monday.

Just before 6:15 p.m. Monday, first responders were called to an apartment at 1614 W. Candletree Dr. for a balcony fire. There was a report that flames were coming from the second-floor apartment.

When crews got on scene, they found the building with light smoke coming from the

apartment’s balcony. A maintenance staff member informed first responders that he used an extinguisher to quickly put out the small fire in the vacant apartment.

While removing some exterior siding, one firefighter did have a minor right foot injury after hitting it with an axe. The firefighter refused treatment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.