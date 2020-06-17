Peoria firefighters respond to a vehicle, building fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire that spread to a nearby home.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 3:31 a.m. where a vehicle between two houses was on fire. The fire spread to the side of one of the homes at 729 E. Fairoaks Ave. Battalion Chief Michael Hughes said one crew extinguished the vehicle fire while additional crews extinguished the house fire.

Hughes said everyone in the building was outside with no injuries when crews arrived. He said the vehicle was lost to fire damage while the building took extensive damage.

American Red Cross was called to help house one adult and three children. The cause of the fire is reportedly still under investigation.

