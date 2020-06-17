Closings
There are currently 48 active closings. Click for more details.

Peoria firefighters respond to a vehicle, building fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Peoria Fire ALS_1517372405932.jpg.jpg

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire that spread to a nearby home.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 3:31 a.m. where a vehicle between two houses was on fire. The fire spread to the side of one of the homes at 729 E. Fairoaks Ave. Battalion Chief Michael Hughes said one crew extinguished the vehicle fire while additional crews extinguished the house fire.

Hughes said everyone in the building was outside with no injuries when crews arrived. He said the vehicle was lost to fire damage while the building took extensive damage.

American Red Cross was called to help house one adult and three children. The cause of the fire is reportedly still under investigation.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News