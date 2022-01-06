Peoria firefighters battle house fire in freezing temperatures Thursday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Amid frigid temperatures, the Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.

Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to the area of E. Behrends Avenue near N. Delaware Street for reports of a structure fire at approximately 1:20 a.m.

Battalion Chief Tom Sander said when crews arrived on the scene, flames were seen at the back of the house, reaching up to the second story.

Firefighters searched inside the home and no occupants were found.

A fire investigator determined the cause of the fire to be arson, and estimated damages to be $30,000.

Sander said no firefighters were hurt during this incident.

