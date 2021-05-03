Peoria Firefighters battle early morning fire at Women’s Care Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria fire crews quickly put out the flames to a building fire early Monday morning.

Calls came in at 2:45 am for a building on fire at 7405 N University St. This is home to the Women’s Care Center. When crews arrived on the scene, fire and smoke were coming out of the building.

According to Acting Battalion Chief Aaron Meuser, responding firefighters knocked down the fire very quickly. The commercial building was locked and no one was inside.

Fire investigators followed shortly behind to investigate the cause of the fire.

According to a press release from the Peoria Fire Department, the estimated damage is about $70,000.

Meuser said the fire was mainly contained to one large room just inside the building’s front door.

