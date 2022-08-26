PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A smoke detector alerted Peorians of a house fire Friday morning.

Peoria firefighters were called to a home on E. Virginia Avenue near E. McClure Ave. for reports of smoke in the building. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the home.

The call came in just after 3:00 a.m. Firefighters were able to check the home and extinguish any hot spots.

The fire investigator determined the cause to be accidental.

Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said there were no injuries reported, but there’s an estimated $50,000 worth of damages.