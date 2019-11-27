Peoria firefighters battle house fire with heavy winds Wednesday morning

PEORIA Ill. — Three dogs were killed in a house fire early Wednesday morning in Peoria.

Around 3:45 a.m., the Peoria Fire Department was called to the 11000 block of North East Jefferson on reports of a structure fire. A single-story home had flames coming from all sides of the house. Crews had to battle the strong winds while extinguishing the fire.

Two people in the home were able to escape before crews arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported. The Peoria Fire Department reports that the people living in the house had multiple dogs inside during the fire.

The home also sustained extensive damage, estimating around $50,000.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.