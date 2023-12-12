PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Local firefighters took the time to spread the spirit of the season at the OSF Pediatric Floor on Tuesday.

Firefighters along with their families sang Christmas carols to children and parents throughout the floor while passing out gifts.

For Rick Waldron, Captain of the Peoria Fire Dept., it’s the perfect way to provide the kids a welcome respite during the holidays.

“The kids always rush to the door if they’re able. The parents love seeing the kids light up, It’s just a good distraction for them, I can’t imagine what some of them or the parents are going through. So when we get up there and they kinda hear the guitar and they hear us singing Christmas carols, they kinda light up and they start making requests,” said Waldron.

He continued, “That’s why we do it, that’s huge for us.”

Peoria Firefighters Local 50 has been singing Christmas carols to OSF Children’s Hospital for the past decade with no end in sight.