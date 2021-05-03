Peoria Firefighters extinguish fire on Greenlawn Monday afternoon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters responded to a house fire near Greenlawn Ave. and Starr St. Monday.

According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Ralph Phillips, Firefighters responded to the scene after a report of smoke in the building around 4:15 p.m.

Firefighters learned that the fire was in the kitchen, and had the fire under control within three minutes. Occupants who were in the house escaped before firefighters arrived.

An investigator determined the fire was caused by a cracked flex line to the stove while the occupant was cooking. The fire is estimated to have caused $5,000 in damages.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The home is considered uninhabitable until repairs can be made, but the residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.