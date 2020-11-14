Peoria Firefighters extinguish fire on Shelly St.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters responded to a report of a fire on the 1000 block of S. Shelly St. Friday.

Battalion Chief Steve Rada said fire crews located smoke and flames coming from a second-floor window. The fire had started in an upstairs bedroom. The fire was under control within 10 minutes.

There were four residents in the house at the time. Three dogs were also rescued from the house and returned to the homeowners.

Two of the residents were sent to the hospital, one for a burn on their hand and another for chest pain. No firefighters reported any injuries.

The fire caused approximately $15,000 in damages. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.