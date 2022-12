PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters battled a house fire Thursday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the area of S. Arago St. and W. Humbolt St. around 2:20 a.m. for reports of a house fire. There, firefighters found a working fire mainly in the back of the home.

Crews entered the home and attacked the smoke and flames from inside.

No one was found inside the house and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.