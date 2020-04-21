1  of  2
Peoria Firefighters extinguish Monday night fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of a smoke alarm activation and smoke in the basement level of an apartment complex on the 1800 block of W. Kingsway around 11:46 p.m. Monday.

The Initial company of firefighters on the scene extinguished the fire within minutes of arrival.

The fire was contained to the kitchen of the apartment, and Peoria fire reports that the fire was unintentional. The apartment suffered heavy smoke damage and the common halway suffered light smoke damage. Damages are estimated to cost $30,000.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported at this time.

