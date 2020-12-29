Peoria Firefighters extinguish vacant house fire near S. Easton

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters were able to put out a fire in a Peoria home Tuesday afternoon.

Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Nate Rice said crews received the call around 11:56 a.m. to the house at 1614 S. Easton Ave. and arrived to find a massive amount of fire on the front side of the building.

Crews used an attack hose line to start extinguishing the flames at the front porch. As more fire crews arrived, more hose lines were implemented to tackle the massive flames.

They were able to extinguish the fire enough to move forward and enter the home. From there, they discovered the fire spread into the attic, so crews accessed the attic and begun extinguishing the remaining flames.

Another crew conducted a search of the home and found the building vacant with no one inside. A Peoria Fire Investigator was called to the scene and is still determining the cause of the fire.

At this time, there are zero reported injuries to civilians and firefighters. Fire crews determined about $25,000 worth of damage was inflicted.