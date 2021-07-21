Peoria firefighters handle apartment fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An apartment fire in Peoria took place on E. Nebraska Avenue and N. Dechman Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy smoke appeared on the front entrance of a one-bedroom apartment at approximately 12:20 p.m.

Battalion Chief Clint Kuhlman said nobody was home at the time. They did evacuate the apartment next to it for precautionary measures.

Investigators arrived at the scene to find out the cause of the heavy smoke.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.