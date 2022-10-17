PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters are holding a coat drive for the youth in the city.

The Peoria Fire Department is trying to get new or used coats for the winter for kids under the age of 18. So far, they have collected under 50 jackets and are hoping to get that number up.

Coat donations are accepted at three Peoria fire stations.

505 NE Monroe St.

1025 W Florence Ave

2020 W Wilhelm Rd

Firefighter Matt Young said he was happy to be able to spread some positivity while being off-duty.

“We have a lot of people, so we have the volunteers that are willing to do it. So this is just one more thing that we can do. It feels good for us that even though we’re not on duty, we’re still able to help the people in our community,” said Young.

The coat drive will last until mid-November and once they’re all collected they will be distributed by the Dream Center.