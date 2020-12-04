Peoria firefighters kick off Keep the Wreath Red campaign

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An annual event aiming to prevent house fires all month long kicked off in Peoria Friday.

Friday morning the Peoria Fire Department’s 25th annual Keep the Wreath Red campaign officially got underway.

For the entire month of December, red-lit wreaths will adorn every fire station in the city of Peoria. Wreaths start all-red and as fires happen, red bulbs are replaced with white bulbs.

The event was started in 1980 by the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association and has been an annual tradition for the Peoria Fire Department since 1995.

Chief of Fire Prevention Stan Taylor said house fires are more prevalent in the month of December due to colder temperatures and increased heater use.

“With the cold weather starting in December, we’ll see a higher rate of fires, from space heaters being too close to bedding or curtains,” Taylor said. “A lot of times we get more cooking fires because people are cooking and doing other things with their kids.”

Taylor said he wants everyone to know that it’s important to remember fire safety all year around.

“The biggest thing we want people to take away, is to know to be fire safe; to think about that, test your smoke alarm, test your carbon monoxide alarm and remember even during holidays, tragedy can strike,” Taylor said.

He also reminds people to monitor their stoves while cooking for the holidays.