Peoria Firefighters knock out Northland Fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters extinguished a residential fire on the 200 block of Northland Ave. around 1:40 p.m. Thursday.
Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Nate Rice said they received a call about smoke coming out of a residence. Upon arrival, firefighters located and extinguished the fire in the home’s attic.
The homeowner was inside with his two dogs at the time of the fire. He said he started to smell smoke after hearing a pop from the attic.
Rice said no one was injured during the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
