Peoria Firefighters knocked down this house fire in less than 30 minutes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters and paramedics attacked a structure fire at 1317 S. Westmoreland Ave. in less than 30 minutes at 4:23 a.m. Sunday morning.

When the firefighters arrived, the front of the home was fully engulfed in flames, requiring multiple hose lines to control the blaze.

The fire spread from the front porch into the first floor and attic. Crews made an attack from the inside and were able to extinguish the flames in less than 30 minutes. The estimated damage is $85,000.

One occupant of the home was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and respiratory distress, but all occupants were able to escape the house before fire crews arrived. One dog was found deceased in the home.

Additionally, two vehicles were damaged in the fire, as was the neighboring home’s siding.

Ameren responded to cut power to live power lines lying in the street and front yard.

No injuries were reported, but a fire investigator determined the cause of the fire to be arson.