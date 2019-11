PEORIA Ill.– The Peoria Fire Department receives ballistic vests Thursday.

The department announced on Facebook the vests will better equip and protect the rescue task force if an active shooter situation arises.

The Peoria Fire Department received the ballistic vests today that will better equip and protect our Rescue Task Force… Posted by Peoria Firefighters Local 50 on Thursday, October 24, 2019

Crews will train on proper donning and use in short order.