Peoria firefighters rescue person sleeping during house fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters responded to a building fire on Spring Street early Monday morning.

Crews report finding fire and black smoke from a second-story window. Firefighters say the residents from the second story of the apartment were already out of the building when crews arrived.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire, and the fire was contained to the room of origin.

While crews searched the first floor of the apartment, they found a sleeping resident and evacuated them.

Ameren arrived on scene after to secure utilities, and the fire investigator determined the cause of the fire to be accidental.

There were no injuries reported. The fire happened at 704 Spring Street according to Battalion Chief Lore Baxter.

WMBD has a crew headed to the scene as of 6:35 a.m. Monday and will update viewers on-air during our Morning Rush.