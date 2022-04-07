PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters and Paramedics responded to a two-vehicle crash near Wayne Street and Perry Avenue at 2:40 p.m. Thursday.

According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, when crews arrived on the scene, both vehicles suffered major damage and one person was trapped in their vehicle.

Fire crews used the jaws of life to remove a trapped individual and provided advanced life support medical care to both individuals involved in the crash. Both individuals were transported to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No firefighters have reported injuries at this time.

Illinois State Police and Peoria Police provided traffic control and were investigating the collision.