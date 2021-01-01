Peoria Firefighters respond to Burger King grease fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters responded to a fire around 7 p.m. at the Burger King at 3129 N University St.

According to Battalion Chief Steve Rada, when they arrived at the scene they saw black smoke coming from the roof and moderate smoke in the building.

Fire crews located a moderate fire in the hood exhaust system. The fire was under control within 15 minutes.

Rada said Grease build-up in the hood system contributed to the fire. Two employees were in the building at the time and escaped without injuries.