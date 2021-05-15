Peoria firefighters respond to early morning fire on Wisconsin Ave.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters responded to a call about smoke in a two-unit apartment complex at approximately 2:14 a.m. near Wisconsin and Thrush Ave. Saturday.

According to a press release from Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada, upon arrival firefighters saw fire in a second-floor window in the complex.

The fire was contained and extinguished in the kitchen of the upstairs apartment. The occupant of the apartment was outside at the time firefighters arrived and suffered a minor burn to his arm. Firefighters also evacuated the tenant of the downstairs apartment.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters used a large fan to clear smoke from the building.

The burn victim did not require transport to a local hospital, and was treated and released on scene.

A fire investigator determined the fire was caused by the apartment occupant leaving grease on the stove unattended while cooking.

The fire caused an estimated $15,000 in damages.