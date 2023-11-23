PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria firefighters responded to a fire near N Renwood Road Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m.

A Peoria fire news release states that fire was seen outside the house before being quickly extinguished. Additional firefighters checked for hotspots around the property.

The fire was contained to the outside of the house. A fire investigator determined it to be accidental.

Discarded charcoal embers were found to be the cause of the fire.

No injuries have been reported. Estimated damages are around $5,000.