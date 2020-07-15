Peoria firefighters respond to flash flood at a local daycare

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters were dispatched Wednesday to a report of a flash flood at a daycare center at 809 W. Detweiller Drive.

Around 3:00 p.m., firefighters were called to the 1,2,3 You ‘N Me daycare, which experienced severe flooding as a result of the storms hitting Central Illinois around 2 p.m.

A torrential downpour caused severe water damage to ceiling tiles in several rooms of the building. Those ceiling tiles collapsed under the weight of the water. Gas and power were quickly shut off to prevent further damage to the building and those inside it.

Fire crews moved children to safer areas inside the building and pickups were arranged for them.

The incident was under control by 3:15 p.m. No one was injured and while the building is currently shut down, there is no official timeline as to when it will reopen.

This story was written by WMBD intern Damon Breitbarth.