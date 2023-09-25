PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire near Moss Avenue and Institute Place Monday.

According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada, fire crews responded around 11 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw smoke coming from the roof.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical, caused by a power line touching the roof.

No injuries were reported. The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damages.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.