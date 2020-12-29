Peoria Firefighters respond to Lynn street fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters responded to a house fire near Lynn St. and Richmond Ave. in Peoria.

According to Acting Battalion Chief Stephanie Baxter, the front of the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters received a call that there were possibly three people in the home at the time of the fire. After putting out the fire, no victims were located inside the home.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

