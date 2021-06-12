Peoria Firefighters respond to Saturday morning fire at Avanti’s

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire department responded to a fire at the Avanti’s near Rockwood Dr. and Eugene Ave. Saturday morning.

According to Peoria Battalion Chief Clint Kuhlman, Peoria Fire Crews responded to the Avanti’s after receiving a call of smoke in the basement around 8:40 a.m.

Firefighters found heavy black smoke coming out of the building when they arrived and worked to quickly extinguish the fire. The fire was under Control by 8:49 a.m.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental at this time. No injuries were reported.

The fire is estimated to have caused $10,000 worth of damage.

The Health Department has also been contacted to determine reopening requirements for the restaurant.

