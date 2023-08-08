PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria fire investigator said the issues with a home’s electrical system led to a house fire this morning that caused $20,000.

Firefighters were called at 4:25 a.m. to 2900 SW Jefferson Ave., for the fire. When they arrived, they found a 1 1/2-story home with smoke coming from the attic. Crews were able to locate the fire in a rear wall and ceiling with a thermal imaging camera.

They opened up the walls and quickly put out the fire with a hose. Smoke and water caused damage throughout much of the home.

Two people were able to flee the home without any injury but will now need to find a new place to leave. The local chapter of the American Red Cross was called out to help with housing.

There were no injuries reported.