Peoria Firefighters say arson is the cause of two fires at same Sheridan house

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters and Paramedics responded to a report of smoke coming out of a house on the 1500 block of N Sheridan Rd. twice Wednesday.

Battalion Chief Rick Morgan said Firefighters first found smoke coming out of the front entrance around 3:17 p.m. when they arrived at the unoccupied two-story wood-frame home.

Firefighters extinguished the initial fire in the living room, then continued to extinguish several hidden fires inside the home. Firefighters responded to a fire in the same home around 8:27 p.m.

Fire Investigators determined the cause of both fires to be arson. There were no injures to firefighters or civilians. The fires caused an estimated $12,500 worth of damages to the house.

