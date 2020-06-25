Peoria Firefighters say arson is the cause of two fires at same Sheridan house

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters and Paramedics responded to a report of smoke coming out of a house on the 1500 block of N Sheridan Rd. twice Wednesday.

Battalion Chief Rick Morgan said Firefighters first found smoke coming out of the front entrance around 3:17 p.m. when they arrived at the unoccupied two-story wood-frame home.

Firefighters extinguished the initial fire in the living room, then continued to extinguish several hidden fires inside the home. Firefighters responded to a fire in the same home around 8:27 p.m.

Fire Investigators determined the cause of both fires to be arson. There were no injures to firefighters or civilians. The fires caused an estimated $12,500 worth of damages to the house.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News