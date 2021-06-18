Peoria firefighters tackle arson Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department determined arson to be the cause of an incident near Martin St. and Western Ave. Tuesday.

According to Battalion Chief Clint Kuhlman, firefighters first arrived at the scene and found flames on the back steps of the house heading towards the siding of the house at 7:38 p.m. Friday.

Fire crews had the arson under control by 7:43. Fire crews used a ventilation fan to remove smoke from the home. There were two occupants in the house at the time of the arson. No injuries were reported.

The case remains under investigation.

The arson caused an estimated $3,000 in damages.