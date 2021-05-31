Peoria firefighters tackle early morning fire on Memorial Day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters responded to a fire at apartment buildings just off of W. War Memorial Drive early Monday morning.

Firefighters raced to a two-story apartment building located at 6831 N. Frostwood Pkwy after receiving reports of smoke in the building at approximately 4:41 a.m.

After arriving, the first crew saw smoke coming from the balcony of one of the apartments. They extinguished the fire on the exterior of the building while a second crew searched the apartment to make sure no one was inside.

One tentant was already outside when crews arrived.

Other crews secured utilities and made sure there were no hidden fires. They also ventilated the building.

The fire was under control by 4:52 a.m.

A Fire Investigator was called to the scene and determined the cause of the fire to be accidental, though there are no details on how the fire was started.

No fire or civilian injuries were reported. The estimated amount of damage to the building is $20,000.