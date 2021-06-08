UPDATE: Peoria firefighters extinguish house fire on North Street

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — (UPDATE — 11:40 a.m.) — Peoria Battalion Chief Michael Hughes confirmed firefighters were able to extinguish the house fire at N. North Street.

Hughes said the fire was mainly in the basement and the second floor of the building. The fire took about 20 minutes to knock out.

A Peoria Fire Investigator is on the scene as well as Ameren Illinois to determine how the fire started.

The homeowner was inside the building but managed to get outside before fire crews arrived, Hughes said. At this time, there were no reported injuries to firefighters or residents.

(PREVIOUS) — Peoria firefighters are working to extinguish a house fire at 2002 N. North St. near W. Nebraska Ave.

WMBD’s Annie Kate is at the scene of the fire. She said smoke is pouring out of the building and fire crews are currently ripping off the siding.

Police said no one was inside the building at the time of the fire. Three residents, including a minor, were in the driveway by the time fire crews arrived.

At this time, there is no information about how the fire started. Fire crews have also not confirmed the condition of the residents.

This story will be updated.