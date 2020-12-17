UPDATE: Peoria firefighters tackle kitchen fire on Columbia Terrace

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire broke out on W. Columbia Terrace near N. Broadway St. Thursday afternoon.

As fire crews arrived they found smoke inside and outside the house. Firefighters said the fire started in the kitchen and rose through an exterior wall, eventually reaching the attic on the third floor.

Crews needed more than one attack hose to extinguish the fire which spread throughout all three floors. Firefighters said the “balloon style construction” of the home allowed the fire to burn upward inside the exterior wall to the attic.

Fire crews also used ground ladders and a chainsaw to cut open the exterior wall and extinguish the fire completely. They also shut off power and gas to the house.

They said all three residents safely exited the building and there were no firefighters injured in the process.

Peoria Fire Department investigators determined the fire likely started as a result of an unattended electric stove left on in the kitchen. They said it was being used to heat the home.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.