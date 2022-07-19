PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Arson is the cause of a Tuesday morning fire at a vacant home in Peoria, according to a Peoria fire investigator.

Just after 6 a.m., firefighters were called to a vacant building located at 1525 S. Stanley St. When they arrived, they saw smoke pouring out of windows and doors on the first floor.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the arson. After searching the building for anyone inside, crews learned the building was vacant.

Other fire crews ventilated the building and conducted overhaul.

No one was injured in the arson, which left the building with an estimated $5,000 in damage.