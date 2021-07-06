Peoria firefighter’s union pushing for COVID-19 relief funds to address budget cuts

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Response times down, and resources stretched thin, a local firefighters union is pushing for change after budget cuts.

As a result of COVID-19 budget cuts, for months Peoria Fire Station 8 on west Hurlburt St. has been closed and Engine Two out of operation.

“Last day that we ran, we were looking at about a minute and a half increase for response time to Engine Two’s territory,” said Chief Jim Bachman, Peoria Fire Department.

Bachman says when a fire burns, that time is crucial.

“A fire basically doubles in size every 90 seconds, so it’s a big difference,” Bachman said.

As recent as Saturday, crews battled flames on the 300 block of S. Webster Street, an engine two would usually cover.

But Ryan Brady, President of Peoria Firefighters Local 50, says the concerns created by budget reductions don’t stop at response times.

“Training, longer response times, the fact that we’re literally emergency demolishing houses, which we’ve never before, because we can’t contain fires to their room of origin,” Brady said.

Brady is now calling on the city to use funds from the American Rescue Plan to help alleviate some of these issues.

“Now that we’re made whole, and for all intents and purposes COVID didn’t happen as far as the financial revenue impact, that these services be restored,” Brady said.

1st District Councilwoman Denise Jackson’s data shows Peoria’s south side and East Bluff have been adversely impacted by fires, and she supports the city council having discussions to assist public safety.

“After all, how can we expect our firefighters to do their jobs when they are understaffed and inadequately supported. So we need to do something about that,” Jackson said.

Jackson also says backing the fire department and making sure they have the proper resources could help recruit more staff.