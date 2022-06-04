PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters responded to a crash with entrapment near Sterling Avenue and War Memorial Drive at approximately 11:51 p.m. Friday.

According to a Peoria Fire press release, the first crews on the scene reported that the driver of one of the vehicles was trapped.

The crews on the scene used the jaws of life to gain access to the vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The occupants of the other two vehicles were treated on the scene and were released.

This crash remains under investigation by Peoria Police.