Peoria Firefights respond to residential structure fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefights and paramedics responded to a one-story, residential fire at 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

There were no occupants inside the house at the time of the fire, so no civilian or firefighter injuries have been reported.

Firefighters located the fire in the living room by observing conditions of high heat and poor visibility. As part of their response, other fire companies disconnected utilities, performed ventilation, looked for fire extension, and extinguished hot spots.

The fire was kept in the living room, but the house suffered heat and smoke damage throughout, estimating $30,000 in damage.

A Peoria Fire Investigator was called to investigate the scene, which remains under investigation at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is available.