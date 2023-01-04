PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department’s annual fire awareness campaign concluded with some trends showing a downward swing.

The “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign places wreaths at every fire station in December. When a fire happens, a red bulb is swapped out for a white one.

Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said the city had 24 incidents in December, about the same as last year.

“We’d rather that number be zero, and so that’s the ultimate goal. But the harsh reality is that it will probably never be that,” he said.

But when it comes to property damages, it decreased by 50 percent to $400,000. Last year, estimated losses were more than $800,000.

“That’s a big deal. When we start talking about insurance, property value, and things like that…If there’s one thing that we can hang our hat on during this season is that we reduced the amount of impact from property loss,” he said.

Sollberger said most fires occurred south of Nebraska Ave, often referred to as the “Fire District” or “Fire Valley”. The leading causes of fires are cooking fires and electrical fires.

“It’s very consistent from year to year, even as much efforts as we have from a community risk reduction standpoint, fire prevention standpoint. It’s lower income, it’s older homes and its just a difficult process,” he said.

Sollberger said they plan to ramp up fire risk prevention efforts, such as partnering with fire equipment supplier Getz to provide fire extinguishers in neighborhoods.