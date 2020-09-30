Peoria fitness center and instructor talk about women’s fitness, health

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — National Women’s Health and Fitness Day falling on Wednesday, September 30. WIC Works Resource System, a part of the United States Department of Agriculture, reports the annual observance aims to focus attention on the importance of regular physical activity and health awareness for women. 

Titan Fitness, a Peoria gym, is open 24/7, 365 days a year for those with active key cards. General Manager Cindy Wilfong said, “there’s a lot of women juggling school, family, maybe even aging parents, work…even if it’s 20 minutes and do something that they enjoy doing…just be consistent.”

Jenny Hasty shared her personal story with finding health and fitness.

“I was diagnosed with endometriosis and cervical cancer and I had gained a lot of weight during the IVF process of trying to get pregnant and I couldn’t move. I had been playing tennis since I was four and I missed being active. So I started out at home.”

Health.com offers 12 ways to celebrate the national day.

  • Try a new sport
  • Get your thyroid checked
  • Eat some superfoods
  • Take a nap
  • Ask a friend to work out
  • Give yourself a healthy beauty treatment
  • Eat for your bones
  • Stay hydrated
  • Toast up some squash needs
  • Rub out stress with a massage
  • Give your back a break
  • Eat some chocolate

