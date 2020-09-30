Peoria fitness center and instructor talk about women’s fitness, health

The following post may contain content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — National Women’s Health and Fitness Day falling on Wednesday, September 30. WIC Works Resource System, a part of the United States Department of Agriculture, reports the annual observance aims to focus attention on the importance of regular physical activity and health awareness for women.

Titan Fitness, a Peoria gym, is open 24/7, 365 days a year for those with active key cards. General Manager Cindy Wilfong said, “there’s a lot of women juggling school, family, maybe even aging parents, work…even if it’s 20 minutes and do something that they enjoy doing…just be consistent.”

Jenny Hasty shared her personal story with finding health and fitness.

“I was diagnosed with endometriosis and cervical cancer and I had gained a lot of weight during the IVF process of trying to get pregnant and I couldn’t move. I had been playing tennis since I was four and I missed being active. So I started out at home.” jenny hasty

Health.com offers 12 ways to celebrate the national day.

Try a new sport

Get your thyroid checked

Eat some superfoods

Take a nap

Ask a friend to work out

Give yourself a healthy beauty treatment

Eat for your bones

Stay hydrated

Toast up some squash needs

Rub out stress with a massage

Give your back a break

Eat some chocolate

