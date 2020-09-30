The following post may contain content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — National Women’s Health and Fitness Day falling on Wednesday, September 30. WIC Works Resource System, a part of the United States Department of Agriculture, reports the annual observance aims to focus attention on the importance of regular physical activity and health awareness for women.
Titan Fitness, a Peoria gym, is open 24/7, 365 days a year for those with active key cards. General Manager Cindy Wilfong said, “there’s a lot of women juggling school, family, maybe even aging parents, work…even if it’s 20 minutes and do something that they enjoy doing…just be consistent.”
Jenny Hasty shared her personal story with finding health and fitness.
Health.com offers 12 ways to celebrate the national day.
- Try a new sport
- Get your thyroid checked
- Eat some superfoods
- Take a nap
- Ask a friend to work out
- Give yourself a healthy beauty treatment
- Eat for your bones
- Stay hydrated
- Toast up some squash needs
- Rub out stress with a massage
- Give your back a break
- Eat some chocolate
Latest Headlines
- Proud Boys member Alan Swinney arrested on 12 charges
- Biden nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
- Peoria fitness center and instructor talk about women’s fitness, health
- Peoria Public Works recycling damaged trash carts
- Illinois Wesleyan University theatre to present “Wilderness” this weekend