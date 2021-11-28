Peoria Flea Market crowd picks up with holiday shoppers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Flea Market crowd is picking up with hundreds of holiday shoppers this year.

From antiques, toys to clothes you can find a little bit of everything at the Flea Market and Sunday was the second to last one of the year.

One vendor, Dana Taylor said it’s his ninth year setting up at the Exposition Gardens and it’s been a tradition ever since. He said crowds tend to pick up during the holiday season and today’s turnout was a true test to that. Taylor said every year they see familiar faces and you just never know what you can find at the market.

“People buy gold, coins, jewelry some people come out to buy for others some people come out to buy stuff for markdown value… some people just look around. There’s so much to take in,” said Taylor.

The last Flea Market of the year will be Sunday, December 19 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.