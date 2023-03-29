PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police were able to locate a wanted suspect thanks to the assistance of license plate readers.

Peoria police officers identified 22-year-old Dwayne Daye after exiting his vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Daye ran from the area as officers approached. He was apprehended after a short chase.

Officers located a loaded handgun with an extended magazine on Daye’s person.

Daye had previously been wanted for numerous weapon-related charges and an active warrant.

Daye has been charged with armed violence, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated domestic battery, possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID, resisting police, and an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.

Daye was transported to the Peoria County Jail.