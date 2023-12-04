PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Football Coach Tim Thornton announced that he will be resigning from his coaching position in Peoria for one in Florida.

According to a statement he sent WMBD, he will be moving to coach at Lely High School in Naples, Florida.

“I have unlocked a new path for my family and myself,” Thornton stated. “I will be passing the torch to my staff at Peoria High, and joining my friend and former assistant at Lely High School in Naples, Florida beginning next semester.”

Thornton has been a coach in Central Illinois for the past two decades, with six seasons at Woodruff High School and 14 seasons at Peoria High School.

He stated that he has coached hundreds of kids, with 139 of them receiving scholarships, and continuing their path as student-athletes. Three of those continued to play football in the NFL.

“Student athletes, through these doors have made millions and millions of dollars,” Thornton stated. “We have put banners and plaques on the walls, we have put trophies in the case, but l’ll never be more proud of the opportunities we’ve created by helping so many of them become men.”