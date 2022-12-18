PEORIA Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Friendship House held its second annual holiday ham giveaway Sunday afternoon.

One hundred hams went to families in the community needing a holiday meal.

Chip Bates is the Pantry and Facility manager of the Friendship House. Bates said being able to provide a meal is one of the best ways to spread holiday cheer.

“For us to be able to have an opportunity to give somebody a ham for Christmas to feed their family and go from there,” Bates said. “I’m just grateful.”

Bates said giving back to the community is the main reason he enjoys working at the Friendship House.

“The number one reason I work here is the fact that I know I’m giving back to the community no matter what I’m doing if I’m giving a ham or turkey or raking leaves, you know, it just feels like I’m giving back to this community on the north side,” said Bates.

Gregory Smith said he struggles with poverty but praises the resources the Friendship House gives him on a daily basis.

“It’s tough,” Smith said. “Real bad. I mean tough so I waited in line for an hour and a half now and got my ham.”

Smith said, despite the numerous challenges in the community, he’s grateful to have resources such as the Friendship House, not only during the holiday season but year-round.

“Thank goodness for this place, it helps out a lot of people that are really in need,” said Smith.

The Peoria Friendship House will hold its next event in the Spring of 2023.