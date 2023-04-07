PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A local non-profit brought food to families in need to help celebrate Easter Sunday.

The Friendship House in Peoria gave away 100 hams to those needing holiday meals. Partnering with local food drives, the friendship house supplied corn, sweet treats, mac and cheese, and ham.

With a line out the door, Friendship House Food Pantry President Marcellus Sommerville says the need in Peoria is real.

“A lot of people are in need right now the price of everything and food is going up so we’re just thankful and blessed for the opportunity to give people food and a ham for easter,” said Sommerville.

The Friendship House’s “Drive2Thrive” scavager hunt fundraiser will be held at the end of April.